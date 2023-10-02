Corundum Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Corundum Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.36. The company had a trading volume of 250,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,388. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

