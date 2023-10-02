Jessup Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 93.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,703 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Elastic were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $203,992.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,274,340. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 318,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,912. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.