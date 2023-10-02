Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 2,396 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

ATSG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.79. 132,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

