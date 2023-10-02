Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $469,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,853. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

