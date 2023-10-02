44,780 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Purchased by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 36.2% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,791,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 543,199 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.24.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNE. UBS Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

