Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000. PDD accounts for about 2.4% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PDD by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,374,000 after buying an additional 177,675 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in PDD by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 962,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,063,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PDD by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

