31,547 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000. Clorox comprises approximately 2.7% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 993.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after purchasing an additional 572,403 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 436.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after purchasing an additional 451,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Clorox by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 239,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.64.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.17. The company had a trading volume of 787,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.58. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.