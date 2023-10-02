Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $306.10. 418,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,853. The company has a market cap of $203.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.13. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

