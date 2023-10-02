WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 31 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $515.97. The stock had a trading volume of 291,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

