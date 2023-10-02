TKG Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 1.3% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.25. 780,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

