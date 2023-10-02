Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average of $121.97.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

