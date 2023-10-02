WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 127 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $409.66. 64,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $388.10 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

