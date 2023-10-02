EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $132.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

