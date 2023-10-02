Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QRI)

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 2 Seasonal Stocks to Warm Up Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.