Beacon Financial Group Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.67. 786,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,010,905. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

