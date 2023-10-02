Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,806 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 927,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 880,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 837,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,287,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 751,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 468,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.