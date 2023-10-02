Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 17.6% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $2,138,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 26.7% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 32.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 92,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.89 on Monday, hitting $380.49. 351,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,962 shares of company stock worth $44,317,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

