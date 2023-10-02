Mason & Associates Inc Invests $210,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after buying an additional 351,286 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,489,000 after buying an additional 828,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,008,911. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

