Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.98. 1,365,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

