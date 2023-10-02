Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Position Decreased by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc cut its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,955,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,188,000 after acquiring an additional 500,009 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,808. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

