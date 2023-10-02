Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $198.44

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $198.44 and last traded at $198.56, with a volume of 104363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.10.

Hershey Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.55.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $4,079,372. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $273,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $47,680,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

