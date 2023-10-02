Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.62. 402,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,868. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.