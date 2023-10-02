Jessup Wealth Management Inc Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 3.2% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after buying an additional 5,558,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,659 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $26.16. 11,354,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,256,502. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

