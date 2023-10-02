Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1,558.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 3.6% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.08. 1,030,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,510. The company has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

