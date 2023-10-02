Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 45.7% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $48,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 70,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.05. 1,931,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

