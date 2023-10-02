Telos Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

Southern Stock Down 2.6 %

Southern stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.04. 1,238,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

