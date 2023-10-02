Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 553,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.