RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 10,508 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MDT traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $77.20. 858,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,743. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

