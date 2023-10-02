RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $48,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. 1,658,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,087. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.