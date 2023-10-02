RNC Capital Management LLC Has $42.27 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,762 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises approximately 2.3% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of M&T Bank worth $42,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,894,000 after buying an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $3.98 on Monday, reaching $122.47. 232,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,932. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

