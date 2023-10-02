Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

INTC stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,816,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,726,637. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The company has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

