Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $717,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 111.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $850,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,191. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

