Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,368 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.99. 3,025,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,429,016. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

