Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 1.20% of Unisys worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 1,695.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the first quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the first quarter worth $48,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

UIS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. 172,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,843. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Unisys had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 4,490.20%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

