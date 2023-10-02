ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.55. 388,965 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.