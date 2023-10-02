Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2,710.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $25.19. 98,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,951. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

