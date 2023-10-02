First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Position Cut by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the quarter. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF comprises 3.9% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,681.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

