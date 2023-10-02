Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $4.46 Million Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,450 shares during the quarter. Accuray makes up 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 1.20% of Accuray worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 47.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Accuray Price Performance

Shares of ARAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.73. 128,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Accuray

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.