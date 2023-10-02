International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares comprises about 1.0% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of International Bancshares worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $42.87. 32,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.98. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 44.20%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

