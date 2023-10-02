Mainsail Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 117,455 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.25. 2,812,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,972. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.73.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

