Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,643 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.68. 1,436,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.03 and its 200-day moving average is $213.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

