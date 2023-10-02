Mainsail Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,550,000 after purchasing an additional 106,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,263,000 after acquiring an additional 188,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,451,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $88.46. 834,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,024. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.