Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 16,949 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.02. 24,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,999. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.