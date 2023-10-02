Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AEP traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.33. 1,127,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,144. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

