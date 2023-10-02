VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,798. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.02. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

