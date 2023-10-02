Gas (GAS) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Gas has a total market cap of $142.86 million and $3.97 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00008520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gas Profile

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

