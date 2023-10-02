Syscoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0885 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $66.13 million and $1.14 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,379.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00898962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00136220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00015525 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

