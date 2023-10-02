Navcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77,026.28 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $77,026.28 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00043797 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00167535 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026262 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012405 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003527 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

