Beldex (BDX) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $171.98 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.84 or 0.06035458 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,920,079,285 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,659,292 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

