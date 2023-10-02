Fetch.ai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21.47 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $187.22 million and $21.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,323,435 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

